Dolphins suffer another QB injury as Skylar Thompson leaves in 2nd half vs. Seahawks

SEATTLE (AP) — The Miami Dolphins suffered another quarterback injury when Skylar Thompson had to be helped off the field in the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks. There was no official announcement of Thompson’s injury, but doctors and athletic trainers appeared to be examining his ribs after he was shoved down following a pass midway through the quarter. The injury to Thompson came a little over a week after Tua Tagovailoa suffered his third concussion in the past two years in a loss to Buffalo. Tagovailoa was placed on injured reserve earlier this week. Thompson was replaced at QB by Tim Boyle.

