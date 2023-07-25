Dolphins starting OL Terron Armstead and two others will open training camp on PUP list

By ALANIS THAMES The Associated Press
FILE - Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead looks at the scoreboard during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Nov. 6, 2022, in Chicago. Armstead, Miami Dolphins' veteran left tackle, will open training camp on the physically unable to perform list along with second-year tight end Tanner Conner and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn. The Dolphins announced the news on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, on the day veterans reported for training camp. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charles Rex Arbogast]

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins’ veteran left tackle Terron Armstead will open training camp on the physically unable to perform list along with second-year tight end Tanner Conner and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn. The Dolphins announced the news Tuesday on the day veterans reported for training camp. Armstead, Conner and Wynn will be sidelined when the team holds its first full practice of camp on Wednesday. Cornerback Nik Needham was placed on the PUP list last week as he continues recovering from an Achilles tear suffered last October.

