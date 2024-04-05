Dolphins signing defensive tackle Teair Tart to a one-year deal, AP source says

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Friday that the Miami Dolphins are signing defensive tackle Teair Tart to a one-year deal to further bolster their defense. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the deal. Tart started nine games for the Titans in 2023, with 21 tackles, eight tackles for loss and a sack before being waived in December. Houston then claimed him off waivers, and Tart had three tackles in two games with the Texans.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.