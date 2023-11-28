Dolphins sign veteran pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul, place Jaelan Phillips on season-ending IR

By The Associated Press
FILE -Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (90) fires up the crowd during a NFL divisional playoff football game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022 in Tampa, Fla. The Miami Dolphins signed veteran pass rusher Jason Pierr-Paul on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023 to add depth to their defense, which recently lost standout linebacker Jaelan Phillips to a season-ending Achilles tendon tear.(AP Photo/Alex Menendez, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alex Menendez]

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins signed veteran pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul on Tuesday to add depth to their defense, which recently lost standout linebacker Jaelan Phillips to a season-ending Achilles tendon tear. Pierre-Paul, a South Florida native, was previously on the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad. He was drafted in the first round by the New York Giants in 2010 and spent eight seasons there. He’s also had stints with Tampa Bay (2018-2021) and Baltimore (2022).

