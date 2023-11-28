Dolphins sign veteran pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul, place Jaelan Phillips on season-ending IR

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins signed veteran pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul on Tuesday to add depth to their defense, which recently lost standout linebacker Jaelan Phillips to a season-ending Achilles tendon tear. Pierre-Paul, a South Florida native, was previously on the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad. He was drafted in the first round by the New York Giants in 2010 and spent eight seasons there. He’s also had stints with Tampa Bay (2018-2021) and Baltimore (2022).

