Dolphins sign pass rushers Justin Houston and Bruce Irvin, adding depth to injured linebacker group

By The Associated Press
FILE -Carolina Panthers linebacker Justin Houston (50) walks to the sideline during player introductions prior to an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. The Miami Dolphins signed veteran linebackers Justin Houston and Bruce Irvin on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024 and placed three more players on injured reserve. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Brian Westerholt]

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins signed veteran linebackers Justin Houston and Bruce Irvin on Tuesday and placed three more players on injured reserve. Houston and Irvin are expected to add depth to a linebacker group that has been decimated by injuries, as Jerome Baker, Cameron Goode and Andrew Van Ginkel have all gone down in the past week. Miami is preparing for its wild-card game at Kansas City on Saturday night.

