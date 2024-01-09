Dolphins sign pass rushers Justin Houston and Bruce Irvin, adding depth to injured linebacker group

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins signed veteran linebackers Justin Houston and Bruce Irvin on Tuesday and placed three more players on injured reserve. Houston and Irvin are expected to add depth to a linebacker group that has been decimated by injuries, as Jerome Baker, Cameron Goode and Andrew Van Ginkel have all gone down in the past week. Miami is preparing for its wild-card game at Kansas City on Saturday night.

