Dolphins sign ex-Eagles offensive lineman Jack Driscoll and more defensive pieces

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins have added several new additions. Miami signed former Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jack Driscoll as well as defensive tackles Benito Jones and Jonathan Harris. Driscoll started 17 games over four seasons with the Eagles. Eight have come at right tackle, eight at right guard and one at left tackle. Jones is returning to a Dolphins team that signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2020. Harris signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2019 but has spent most of his career with the Denver Broncos. The Dolphins also re-signed offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn.

