Dolphins set numerous records in blowout win but miss out on a few more

The records kept getting set almost as fast as the Miami Dolphins scored last week against the Denver Broncos. The first team ever with 10 touchdowns from scrimmage, the first to gain at least 350 yards through the air and on the ground, a record-tying two players with four touchdowns. The Dolphins fell short of a few other notable marks in the 70-20 victory thanks in part to mercy by the coaching staff and a statistical quirk.

