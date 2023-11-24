Dolphins rookie RB De’Von Achane and Jets veteran WR Allen Lazard inactive for Black Friday game

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Miami Dolphins rookie running back De’Von Achane was inactive for the game against the New York Jets, who were sitting veteran wide receiver Allen Lazard. Achane aggravated the same knee injury last Sunday that caused him to miss the previous four games. Lazard has struggled with drops the past few games and was a healthy scratch Friday. Jets left tackle Mekhi Becton is inactive after spraining an ankle in Buffalo last Sunday. Jets offensive tackle Duane Brown was activated from injured reserve Thursday after missing eight games with a hip injury but was not starting.

