Dolphins rookie De’Von Achane expected to miss multiple weeks with knee injury, per reports

Dolphins rookie running back De’Von Achane reportedly will miss multiple weeks after suffering a knee injury in Miami’s win over the New York Giants. Coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that the team is still gathering information on the severity of Achane’s injury and didn’t have details on exactly when it occurred, or a timeline for return. NFL Network reported that Achane’s injury isn’t expected to sideline him for the rest of the season. The Dolphins selected Achane in the third round of the NFL draft. He leads the league with 12.1 yards per carry.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.