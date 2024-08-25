Dolphins release Mike White, leaving Skylar Thompson as the team’s No. 2 QB

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins have cut quarterback Mike White. That leaves Skylar Thompson as the team’s likely backup behind starter Tua Tagovailoa. White backed up Tagovailoa in 2023 after signing a two-year contract with the Dolphins last offseason. White and Thompson split reps throughout the preseason, and Thompson appeared to secure the backup spot when he directed two touchdown drives with 190 yards passing in Miami’s preseason finale loss to Tampa Bay.

