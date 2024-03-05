Dolphins release linebacker Jerome Baker, clearing nearly $10 million in cap space

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins have released linebacker Jerome Baker, a move that frees up about $9.8 million in salary cap space. Baker was a third-round draft pick by the Dolphins in 2018. He’s coming off a season in which he missed extended time because of injuries. Baker made 82 starts for Miami and had 22 1/2 sacks, five interceptions and six forced fumbles. In another potential loss for the Dolphins, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is set to enter free agency after previously seeking a contract extension. Miami declined to place the franchise tag on Wilkins on Tuesday.

