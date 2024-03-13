Dolphins release CB Xavien Howard, their longest-tenured player

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins have released cornerback Xavien Howard, parting with their longest-tenured player. Howard had 331 tackles and 95 passes deflected in eight seasons with the Dolphins, who selected him at No. 38 in the 2016 NFL draft. The 30-year-old Howard is a four-time Pro Bowler and was a first-team All-Pro in 2020. He has 29 interceptions since 2016, the second-most in the league during that span. The Dolphins informed Howard late last month that he would be released at the start of the new league year, which began at 4 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

