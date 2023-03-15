Dolphins release CB Byron Jones after three seasons

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins released veteran cornerback Byron Jones Wednesday in a cost-cutting move. Jones missed the entire 2022 season after having surgery on his lower left leg last March. He had 95 tackles and two interceptions in two seasons in Miami. The Dolphins in 2020 made him the highest-paid cornerback in the league at the time after signing him to a five-year, $82.5 million contract. Jones will be designated a post-June 1 cut to clear $13.6 million in cap room for Miami.

