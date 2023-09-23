Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle ruled out of Sunday’s game vs Broncos with a concussion

By The Associated Press
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) walk out the field with the medical team after he got injured in a play against the New England Patriots during fourth quarter of an NFL football game at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Foxborough, Ma. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Santiago]

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle will miss Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos after being ruled out with a concussion. Waddle left in the fourth quarter of Miami’s Week 2 win over New England after a helmet-to-helmet hit by Patriots linebacker Marte Mapu. He was a limited practice participant Friday after missing Wednesday and Thursday’s sessions as he progressed through the NFL’s concussion protocol. Miami elevated veteran receiver Robbie Chosen from the practice squad to the active roster.

