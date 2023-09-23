Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle ruled out of Sunday’s game vs Broncos with a concussion

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle will miss Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos after being ruled out with a concussion. Waddle left in the fourth quarter of Miami’s Week 2 win over New England after a helmet-to-helmet hit by Patriots linebacker Marte Mapu. He was a limited practice participant Friday after missing Wednesday and Thursday’s sessions as he progressed through the NFL’s concussion protocol. Miami elevated veteran receiver Robbie Chosen from the practice squad to the active roster.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.