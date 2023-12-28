Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert was once overlooked. Now, he’s a huge part of Miami’s offense

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Raheem Mostert played for six teams over his first two seasons before landing with San Francisco in 2016 and sticking there. After six seasons with the 49ers, Mostert followed coach Mike McDaniel to the Miami Dolphins, where he has had the two most productive seasons of his career. He currently leads the NFL with 18 rushing touchdowns, and his 1,012 rushing yards are the fourth-most in the league. The 31-year-old Mostert is doing it all at an age when most running backs’ production has declined.

