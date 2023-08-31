Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson Jr. will start season on injured reserve

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. will start the season on injured reserve because of midsection and finger injuries. The Dolphins placed Wilson, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and offensive lineman Robert Jones on the injured reserve list Thursday morning, sidelining them for at least four games. Miami coach Mike McDaniel said there is a possibility that Wilson can play this season. Wilson’s injury leaves Miami with veteran Raheem Mostert, rookie De’Von Achane, Salvon Ahmed, Chris Brooks and fullback Alec Ingold in the backfield.

