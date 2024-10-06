Dolphins RB De’Von Achane leaves game with concussion

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Miami Dolphins running back De’Von Achane left Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots with a concussion. Achene took a long time to get up after a helmet-to-helmet hit from Jaylinn Hawkins along the sideline after a 12-yard gain in the first quarter. The team later confirmed a concussion and said he would not return. The concussion diagnosis is especially troubling for Miami, which has seen quarterback Tua Tagovailoa repeatedly knocked out with brain injuries.

