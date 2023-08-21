Dolphins QB Mike White in concussion protocol after preseason game vs. Texans

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Mike McDaniel said Dolphins backup quarterback Mike White is in the NFL’s concussion protocol after team staff members noticed “irregularities” during Saturday’s preseason game at the Houston Texans. White entered the game for a series in the third quarter when Skylar Thompson was taken to the sideline to be evaluated for an injury. McDaniel said there is not yet a timeline for White’s return, but the Dolphins will re-sign quarterback James Blackman, who began training camp with Miami but was recently cut. Blackman will be available for Saturday’s preseason finale at Jacksonville, along with Thompson and Tua Tagovailoa.

