Dolphins place veteran LT Terron Armstead on IR with knee injury

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Coach Mike McDaniel has confirmed that the Dolphins are placing veteran left tackle Terron Armstead on injured reserve because of a knee injury he suffered in Week 4 against the Buffalo Bills. McDaniel said he expects Armstead to return at some point this season, but he’ll be sidelined for at least the next four games. His earliest return could be for a Week 9 matchup with Kansas City in Germany. Armstead missed the first two games of the season with lingering back, ankle and knee injuries.

