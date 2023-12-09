Dolphins place starting LB Jerome Baker on IR with knee injury; rule RG Rob Hunt out vs Titans

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins are placing starting linebacker Jerome Baker on injured reserve with a knee injury, according to coach Mike McDaniel. Baker injured his left knee in the second quarter of last week’s win over the Washington Commanders when teammate Brandon Jones took his legs out from under him while trying to tackle Washington’s Curtis Samuel. He could return for Miami’s season finale against Buffalo. The Dolphins also ruled out starting right guard Rob Hunt with a hamstring injury ahead of Monday night’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

