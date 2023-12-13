Dolphins place starting center Connor Williams on season-ending IR as injuries mount

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins placed their starting center Connor Williams on season-ending injured reserve Wednesday after he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in Monday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans. Williams suffered the injury on the Dolphins’ first offensive series in a 28-27 home loss to Tennessee. He is set to become a free agent in March. The Dolphins are now down four starters on their offensive line with Terron Armstead (knee/ankle), Rob Hunt (hamstring) and Isaiah Wynn (quad) also injured. Tyreek Hill (ankle), Jevon Holland (knees) and others are also dealing with injuries.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.