Dolphins place right tackle Austin Jackson on injured reserve and activate receiver River Cracraft

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins placed starting right tackle Austin Jackson on injured reserve with a knee injury and activated receiver River Cracraft. Jackson injured his knee last weekend at Buffalo and will miss at least four games. Coach Mike McDaniel indicated Jackson’s injury shouldn’t be season-ending, but surgery is an option. Cracraft will make his season debut after suffering a shoulder injury in the preseason and going on injured reserve. He is expected to give the Dolphins a boost at receiver with Tyreek Hill dealing with a wrist injury.

