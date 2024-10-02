Dolphins pass rusher Jaelan Phillips to have season-ending knee surgery

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins pass rusher Jaelan Phillips said the knee injury he suffered against the Tennessee Titans on Monday night will require season-ending surgery. In an Instagram post Wednesday afternoon, Phillips said he will have reconstructive surgery on his right knee after getting hurt in the third quarter of a 31-12 loss to the Titans. Phillips had worked his way back from a season-ending right Achilles tendon tear in 2023 that sidelined him the final seven games of the season. Phillips had six tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and one pass breakup in four games.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.