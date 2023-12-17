Dolphins’ offense sharp in blowout win over Jets, even without star wide receiver Tyreek Hill

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins were without star receiver Tyreek Hill in their 30-0 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday. Hill had been listed as questionable with an ankle injury and did not practice this week after he landed awkwardly on his left ankle while being tackled against the Tennessee Titans. Hill leads the NFL with 1,542 yards and 12 touchdowns and entered Week 15 on pace for the first 2,000-yard receiving season in league history.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.