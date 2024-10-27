Dolphins’ offense looks like itself again with Tua Tagovailoa back

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — With a healthy Tua Tagovailoa leading the way, the Miami Dolphins had the NFL’s top offense last season. With Tagoavailoa missing most of this year with a concussion, the Dolphins dropped to the bottom of the league in scoring. Tagovailoa’s return on Sunday wasn’t enough to lead the Dolphins to a victory, but Miami’s offense was once again functional in a 28-27 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The 26-year-old quarterback completed 28 of 38 passes for 227 yards and a touchdown, and the Dolphins had their highest-scoring game of the season. Still, Miami is 2-5 and its path to a playoff berth is daunting.

