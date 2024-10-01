Dolphins offense extends difficult start in 31-12 loss to Titans

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins finished with 184 yards total offense in their 31-12 loss against the Tennessee Titans on Monday night. They scored a late touchdown that snapped a nine-quarter touchdown drought. The offensive misery continued as the Dolphins used their third quarterback since Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in the second week home loss against Buffalo. Tyler Huntley got the start against previously winless Tennessee but the problems persisted after last week’s 24-3 loss at Seattle. Signed from the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad on Sept. 17, Huntley completed 14 of 22 for 96 yards. He also ran for 40 yards on eight attempts.

