Dolphins’ most complete game of season isn’t good enough as they lose to Bills again

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Calais Campbell and the Miami Dolphins took little solace from the realization that their most complete performance of the season wasn’t good enough. A 30-27 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday wasn’t the first time the Dolphins came up short against their AFC East rivals. But this one might sting a little more given the circumstances: Miami lost on a field goal in the final seconds for the second straight week and fell to 2-6. Campbell says the game was the best this season’s Dolphins have played as a team and it’s “heartbreaking” to come up short.

