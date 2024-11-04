Dolphins’ most complete game of season isn’t good enough as they lose to Bills again

By JOHN WAWROW The Associated Press
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel walks on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adrian Kraus]

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Calais Campbell and the Miami Dolphins took little solace from the realization that their most complete performance of the season wasn’t good enough. A 30-27 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday wasn’t the first time the Dolphins came up short against their AFC East rivals. But this one might sting a little more given the circumstances: Miami lost on a field goal in the final seconds for the second straight week and fell to 2-6. Campbell says the game was the best this season’s Dolphins have played as a team and it’s “heartbreaking” to come up short.

