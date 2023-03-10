Dolphins may focus on running back, defense in free agency

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier has been busy this offseason reworking the contracts of players including wide receiver Tyreek Hill and left tackle Terron Armstead to clear up millions of dollars in cap space. The Dolphins addressed one big question at quarterback Friday, picking up the fifth-year option of starter Tua Tagovailoa. But Miami, without a first-round pick in the upcoming draft, needs to address roster concerns at running back and on defense. Running backs Jeff Wilson, Raheem Mostert and Myles Gaskin will all be unrestricted free agents.

