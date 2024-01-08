Dolphins lose AFC East, have to settle for No. 6 seed after falling to Buffalo

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — There’s a snowstorm that forecasters say might bring several inches of snow to Kansas City later this week and the low temperature there on Saturday night is expected to be somewhere around zero. It’s a cold reality for the Miami Dolphins. They lost to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night in what essentially was the AFC East championship game. They missed out on a chance to be the No. 2 seed and win a division title for the first time in 15 years. The final was Bills 21, Dolphins 14, and a Miami team that entered December with a 2 1/2-game lead in the division fell short in the end.

