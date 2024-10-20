Dolphins looking for ways to get Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle more involved after 16-10 loss to Colts

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel wants his top offensive playmakers more involved — even when defenses make that difficult on Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle as the Indianapolis Colts did Sunday. The speedy Hill was limited to one catch for 8 yards and one carry for 5 yards in Miami’s 16-10 loss. Waddle caught only one pass for 11 yards in yet another underwhelming performance by the league’s lowest-scoring team.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.