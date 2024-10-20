Dolphins looking for ways to get Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle more involved after 16-10 loss to Colts

By MICHAEL MAROT The Associated Press
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tyler Huntley (18) hands off to wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024 in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Conroy]

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel wants his top offensive playmakers more involved — even when defenses make that difficult on Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle as the Indianapolis Colts did Sunday. The speedy Hill was limited to one catch for 8 yards and one carry for 5 yards in Miami’s 16-10 loss. Waddle caught only one pass for 11 yards in yet another underwhelming performance by the league’s lowest-scoring team.

