Dolphins look to win 3rd straight game when they host Pats

The Miami Dolphins will bring their first two-game win streak of the season into Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots. The Dolphins beat the Patriots in Foxborough, Massachusetts, without Tua Tagovailoa in Week 5. The Patriots also did not have Drake Maye at that point, and many of the Dolphins praised the rookie quarterback this week. New England is coming off a 28-22 loss to the Rams. Miami beat the Raiders 34-19 last week.

