Dolphins look to get star playmakers more involved when they host winless Titans on Monday night

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel talks with wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) as quarterback Tim Boyle (14) looks on during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lindsey Wasson]

Monday night’s game between the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans will be a matchup of two teams desperate for a win. The Dolphins were blown out for the second straight game in a 24-3 loss at Seattle in Week 3. Tennessee lost to Green Bay 30-14. Miami faces uncertainty at quarterback after backup Skylar Thompson went down with what coach Mike McDaniel described as a painful rib injury against the Seahawks, while Tua Tagovailoa remains out with a concussion. The Dolphins are hoping to get star playmakers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle more involved after a quiet past two weeks.

