Dolphins look to get star playmakers more involved when they host winless Titans on Monday night

Monday night’s game between the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans will be a matchup of two teams desperate for a win. The Dolphins were blown out for the second straight game in a 24-3 loss at Seattle in Week 3. Tennessee lost to Green Bay 30-14. Miami faces uncertainty at quarterback after backup Skylar Thompson went down with what coach Mike McDaniel described as a painful rib injury against the Seahawks, while Tua Tagovailoa remains out with a concussion. The Dolphins are hoping to get star playmakers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle more involved after a quiet past two weeks.

