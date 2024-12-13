Dolphins LB Bradley Chubb eyes return after his major knee injury in 2023

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Bradley Chubb’s most recent memory from a football field involves screaming in agonizing pain and grabbing his leg. It was last New Year’s Eve, in the fourth quarter of a 56-19 loss at Baltimore. Chubb took a few steps to try and tackle running back Melvin Gordon III, cut back and fell to the ground. Then, the linebacker was carted off the field. Chubb spoke to reporters Thursday for the first time since the injury. He says he tore the anterior cruciate ligament, meniscus and patellar tendon in his right knee. Chubb has been activated from the physically unable to perform list and could play this weekend.

