Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey reflects on ‘amazing’ years in LA ahead of matchup with Rams

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey will return to Los Angeles when the Dolphins play the Rams. It’ll be Ramsey’s first time facing the team he won a Super Bowl with during the 2021 season. Ramsey was traded by the Rams to Miami ahead of the 2023 season. He said he’ll take in the moment ahead of the game Monday, but he won’t make the game about himself. Miami is trying to put an end to a three-game skid and is coming off two losses by walk-off field goals.

