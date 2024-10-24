Dolphins hoping Tua Tagovailoa’s return will help spark offense against the Cardinals

The Miami Dolphins are hoping that the return of Tua Tagovailoa from injured reserve will help spark their offense which has struggled to score points in his absence. Miami is averaging a league-worst 11.7 points per game this season after finishing the 2023 season with one of the NFL’s best offenses. The Cardinals are looking to continue the success they’ve had running the ball behind running back James Conner and Kyler Murray when they face Miami’s run defense.

