Dolphins hope to turn season around against Patriots. New England just looking for a win

Both the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots are riding three-game losing streaks heading into Sunday’s matchup. The Dolphins have struggled since quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was injured in Week 2 with his third diagnosed concussion. The Patriots were expected to be this bad. Both teams are relying on caretaker quarterbacks. New England is starting Jacoby Brissett while No. 3 overall draft pick Drake Maye learns the ropes. Tyler Huntley is the fourth QB to take snaps for the Dolphins this season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.