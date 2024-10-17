Dolphins hope bye jump-starts struggling offense while Colts try to move above .500 mark
The Miami Dolphins have had two weeks to solve their offensive issues. On Sunday at Indianapolis, they’ll find out if they’ve found any answers. The Dolphins have scored just 30 points in the three games since starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went on injured reserve following another concussion.
