Dolphins hiring former Titans outside linebackers coach Ryan Crow for same role, AP source says

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press the Dolphins are hiring former Tennessee Titans outside linebackers coach Ryan Crow for the same position in Miami. Crow spent his entire six-year coaching career in Tennessee. He started as a defensive assistant in 2018 and worked his way up to the Titans outside linebackers coach, a position he has held for the past three seasons. Crow did not remain with the Titans after the firing of head coach Mike Vrabel.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.