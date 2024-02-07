Dolphins hiring former Titans outside linebackers coach Ryan Crow for same role, AP source says

By ALANIS THAMES The Associated Press
FILE - Tennessee Titans outside linebackers coach Ryan Crow yells instructions to players during the second half of the team's NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Nov. 26, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press that the Dolphins are hiring Crow as outside linebackers coach. Crow parted ways with the Titans after the firing of coach Mike Vrabel. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/George Walker IV]

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press the Dolphins are hiring former Tennessee Titans outside linebackers coach Ryan Crow for the same position in Miami. Crow spent his entire six-year coaching career in Tennessee. He started as a defensive assistant in 2018 and worked his way up to the Titans outside linebackers coach, a position he has held for the past three seasons. Crow did not remain with the Titans after the firing of head coach Mike Vrabel.

