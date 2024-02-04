Dolphins hire former Ravens assistant coach Anthony Weaver as defensive coordinator

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins have named former Baltimore Ravens assistant head coach and defensive line coach Anthony Weaver as their defensive coordinator. Weaver had previously interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders for their head coaching vacancies before joining the Dolphins, where he will reunite with his former coaching colleague Mike McDaniel. McDaniel, entering his third season as Miami’s head coach, and Weaver were both on Mike Pettine’s Cleveland Browns staff in 2014. McDaniel coached the wide receivers that season and Weaver coached the defensive line from 2014-2015.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.