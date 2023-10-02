Dolphins’ high-powered offense stalls in Miami’s latest letdown at Buffalo

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — No matter how productive their offense had been coming into Buffalo, Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins still find themselves trying to keep pace with the Bills in the AFC East. The Dolphins were humbled in a 48-20 loss to the Bills. It came one week after they put up 70 points in a win over Denver. Miami squandered an opportunity to start a season 4-0 for the first time since 1995 and ceded the AFC East lead to Buffalo. The Dolphins are 2-12 in their past 14 meetings with the Bills. The Bills essentially beat the Dolphins at their own game with a high-tempo, efficient offense and an opportunistic defense.

