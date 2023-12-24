Dolphins get star receiver Tyreek Hill back for Sunday’s game vs. Cowboys

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins will get Tyreek Hill back Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys after the star receiver missed last week’s game because of an ankle injury. Hill, who had been listed as questionable, injured his left ankle on a tackle against the Tennessee Titans two weeks ago. The Dolphins will be without starting safety Jevon Holland for the fourth straight game as he nurses injuries to both knees. Cornerback Xavien Howard and right tackle Austin Jackson are active. Right guard Robert Hunt was ruled out on Friday, and rookie cornerback Cam Smith, as well as defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah are out.

