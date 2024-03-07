Dolphins fill need at tight end, agree to terms with Jonnu Smith on 2-year deal, AP source says

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal says the Miami Dolphins and tight end Jonnu Smith agreed to terms Thursday on a two-year contract, giving the Dolphins a pass-catching option that they lacked at tight end last season. The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. Smith, 28, visited the Dolphins on Tuesday, a week after the Atlanta Falcons released him in a cost-cutting move. He set career highs with 50 receptions for 582 yards for Atlanta in 2023. He also had three touchdown catches.

