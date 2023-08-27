Dolphins extend DT Zach Sieler through 2026 season

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins have signed defensive tackle Zach Sieler to a contract extension through the 2026 season. Sieler has appeared in 53 games with 33 starts since joining the team in 2019. He has totaled 10 sacks and three forced fumbles for the Dolphins. Last season, Sieler was tied for fifth among all NFL defensive tackles with a career-high 70 tackles. The 27-year-old had been set to become a free agent after this season.

