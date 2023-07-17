Dolphins enter camp confident in QB Tua Tagovailoa and with improvements on defense

Dolphins GM Chris Grier improved the defense by bringing in respected defensive mind Vic Fangio and trading for All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson will be the top ball carriers entering camp, but rookie De’Von Achane, the speedy running back out of Texas A&M, impressed during minicamp and OTAs. The Dolphins made noise in a competitive AFC East last season behind a vastly improved Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa was diagnosed with two concussions in 2022, so his ability to stay on the field will be key to Miami’s success.

