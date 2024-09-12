Dolphins’ De’Von Achane available to play against Bills after injuring ankle in opener

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Running back De’Von Achane was available to play when the Miami Dolphins faced the Buffalo Bills in an AFC-East rivalry matchup Thursday night. Achane was questionable because of an ankle injury sustained in Miami’s opener. He was on the field for pregame warmups, running and cutting a couple hours before kickoff. The Bills had already ruled out starting nickel cornerback Taron Johnson, who is out indefinitely after hurting his right forearm in their opener against Arizona. Backup edge rusher Dawuane Smoot was also ruled out with a toe injury.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.