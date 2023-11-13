Dolphins designate rookie running back De’Von Achane to return from injured reserve

By ALANIS THAMES The Associated Press
FILE - Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) plays against the New England Patriots during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. Miami rookie running back De’Von Achane returned to practice Monday, Nov. 13, after missing the past four games with a knee injury.(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Dwyer]

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami rookie running back De’Von Achane returned to practice Monday after missing the past four games with a knee injury. The Dolphins also opened his 21-day window to be activated from injured reserve. Achane hasn’t played since hurting his knee in a Week 5 win over the New York Giants. Coach Mike McDaniel did not say if Achane will be play Sunday at home against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Dolphins are coming off a bye week.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.