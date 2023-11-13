Dolphins designate rookie running back De’Von Achane to return from injured reserve

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami rookie running back De’Von Achane returned to practice Monday after missing the past four games with a knee injury. The Dolphins also opened his 21-day window to be activated from injured reserve. Achane hasn’t played since hurting his knee in a Week 5 win over the New York Giants. Coach Mike McDaniel did not say if Achane will be play Sunday at home against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Dolphins are coming off a bye week.

