Dolphins’ defense hoping to adjust, stop the run after poor performance against Chargers

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins’ defense didn’t get off to an impressive start in its first game under new coordinator Vic Fangio. The Dolphins gave up 234 rushing yards in a season-opening win over the Los Angeles Chargers. They struggled to get pressure with their front four. Last year, pass defense was a bigger problem for Miami, in part because of injuries in the secondary. Linebacker Jaelan Phillips says the Dolphins didn’t “earn the right” to rush the passer Sunday because they offered little resistance against the run. The Chargers averaged 5.8 yards per rush and converted on 60% of their third-down attempts.

