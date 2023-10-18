Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey will return to practice Wednesday

By ALANIS THAMES The Associated Press
FILE - Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) talks with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Miami Dolphins defense could get a boost soon with the return of All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Ramsey, whom the Dolphins acquired in an offseason trade with the Los Angeles Rams, will practice for the first time this season on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, according to a report by the NFL Network.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lynne Sladky]

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey will return to practice Wednesday after he missed the first six games of the season with a meniscus tear in his left knee. Ramsey will not take the field Sunday night when Miami faces Philadelphia as the team eases him back into action. Ramsey had surgery in July. He suffered the injury early in training camp, but has been ahead of schedule in his rehabilitation. The Dolphins acquired Ramsey in an offseason trade with the Los Angeles Rams.

