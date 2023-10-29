Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey intercepts Pats’ Mac Jones in first game back from knee injury

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Ramsey intercepted Mac Jones in the second quarter of Miami’s home game against the New England Patriots in Ramsey’s first game of the season. Ramsey missed the first seven games after having surgery in July to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee, but he made his return three months later. The Dolphins turned the interception into a 30-yard field goal that put Miami ahead 17-7 at halftime.

