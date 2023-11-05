Dolphins come up short again against a top-tier opponent in 21-14 loss to Chiefs

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Until the Dolphins win the big games, coach Mike McDaniel knows the same questions will be asked. Miami brought the NFL’s No. 1 offense to Germany and goes home with an 0-3 record against teams with winning records this season after losing 21-14 to the Kansas City Chiefs at Deutsche Bank Park. McDaniel says “We shouldn’t feel entitled to high opinions from the masses. We have to earn that confidence.” Miami has also lost to Buffalo and Philadelphia — both away. The Dolphins trailed 21-0 at halftime, but ultimately their comeback fell short against the defending Super Bowl champions.

